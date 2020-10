Apple TV+ is now available on select Sony Smart TVs, bringing owners instant access to Apple’s original content, digital purchases and movie rentals.

The app is being rolled out to selected 2018 models and most 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year.

Apple TV+ costs £4.99 per month and comes bundles for 12 months with any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac purchase.