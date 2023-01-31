Apple TV+ confirms Acapulco will return for third season 

Apple TV+ has confirmed that a third season of Acapulco, its critically acclaimed bilingual comedy series, will go into production this spring.

The series follows Máximo Gallardo at two stages in his life; in the 1980s when, as a 20-something (played by Enrique Arrizon) he takes a job as a cabana boy at Acapulco’s hottest resort in Acapulco, and in the present day where he’s a successful businessman (played by Eugenio Derbez) who finds himself looking back at his years at the resort.

News of the show’s renewal means fans of the show will see how last season’s cliff-hanger revelation plays out.

Apple has also revealed that the new season will see the older Máximo returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes, while in 1985, younger Maximo continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, the series is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit How to Be A Latin Lover, and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company.

The returning cast also includes Fernando Carsa (Memo), Damián Alcázar (Don Pablo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector), Carlos Corona (Esteban) and Regina Orozco (Lupe).

“We at 3Pas Studios are thankful to Apple TV+, the perfect home for ‘Acapulco,’ along with our production partner Lionsgate, filmmakers and cast and crew,” said star and executive producer Eugenio Derbez.

“We have always believed that the stories we tell about our communities and cultures can resonate with global audiences, so crank up the AC, it’s about to get a lot hotter at Las Colinas Resort.”

Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+, added: “We’ve seen an overwhelming response from audiences all over the world who have fallen in love with ‘Acapulco’”.

“The talented cast and crew behind ‘Acapulco’ have created a feel-good show that has a lot of heart, emotion and laughs, and we can’t wait to bring even more of that into season three.”