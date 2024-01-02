Apple TV+ confirms fifth series for Gary Oldman’s Slow Horses 

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Slow Horses, its BAFTA-nominated spy series starring Gary Oldman, will return for a fifth series.

The show, which recently completed its third run, is based on Mick Herron’s popular book series about a dysfunctional team of British spies relegated to the dumping ground of Slough House which is headed by the irascible Jackson Lamb (Oldman).

In season five everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, ‘London Rules’ should always apply.

The ensemble cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

