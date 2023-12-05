Apple TV+ confirms Foundation will return for season three 

Jared Harris in Foundation. Image: Apple.

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Foundation, its epic retelling of Isaac Asimov’s space saga, has been renewed for season three.

Starring Lee Pace and Jared Harris, the series is helmed by David S. Goyer and produced by Skydance Television. Season two debuted this July and saw see tension mount throughout the galaxy as the Cleons unravelled and a vengeful queen plotted to destroy Empire from within.

Goyer said: “I’m thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov’s pioneering galactic saga. This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling and Magnifico Giganticus.”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said: “We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one.

“To watch ‘Foundation’ become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can’t wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three.”