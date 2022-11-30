Apple TV+ confirms launch date for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s Shrinking

Image: Apple.

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Shrinking, a new comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will arrive on the service on January 27th.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

The 10-episode series will premiere with the first two episodes followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Other cast members include Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.

The show is written by Emmy Award winning “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel.