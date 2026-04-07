Apple TV sets return date for Dark Matter

Image: Apple

The second season of Dark Matter, Apple TV’s reality jumping sci-fi drama starring Joel Edgerton, will stream from August 28th.

Edgerton plays physicist Jason Dessen who is abducted by his counterpart from a different reality and left stranded in his alter ego’s world. As he tries to return to his own world, Dessen finds himself travelling through an array of different realities he could have lived.

Season two picks up the story with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe until the unimaginable forces them to run once again.

The series is based on Blake Crouch’s blockbuster book which celebrates the 10th anniversary of its release this year.

Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel star alongside Edgerton.

Crouch serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer of the series which is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.

Matt Tolmach, Richard Lederer, and Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry, who co-wrote every episode of season two with Crouch, also serve as executive producers.