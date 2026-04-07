ESPN on Disney+ expands to 53 Europe & Asia markets

Live fixtures, documentaries and studio shows from ESPN are now available to Disney+ subscribers in 53 countries and territories across European and Asia-Pacific markets.

The expansion builds on the rights Disney+ has already assembled in various European markets including the UEFA Women’s Champions League, LALIGA in the UK and Ireland, and the Copa del Rey, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and DFB Pokal in the Nordics.

Disney says the initial ESPN offering will vary by market but promises it will “grow to thousands of live events over the next year” when coverage of the NBA and NHL is added to the line-up.

This expansion means ESPN is now available to Disney+ subscribers in around 100 markets around the world.

Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+, said: “Sports and live events are an essential part of our Disney+ content library, and we’re excited to build on the success we’ve already had with sports fans, as we bring more of ESPN to Disney+ subscribers in Europe and APAC.”

Freddy Rolón, Head of Global Sports & Talent Office, ESPN, added: “ESPN has a longstanding tradition of delivering world-class content to sports fans, and the continued growth on Disney+ allows us to extend our reach and provide greater access and deeper connections with fans everywhere.”