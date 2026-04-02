Joan Collins horror flick Empire of the Ants heads to Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is bringing cult 1970s eco-horror Empire of the Ants to Blu-ray in June.

Starring Joan Collins and inspired by the H.G. Wells short story of the same name, the film’s plot sees a barrel of toxic sludge wash up on a beach next to land being sold by Marilyn Fryser (Collins), who brings a number of potential buyers to view the beachfront location.

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All seems to be going well until the group find themselves under attack by giant irradiated ants, mutated by the chemicals introduced to their habitat and determined to destroy the human race.

Special features include: