Joel Edgerton’s Apple TV+ series Dark Matter gets new trailer 

Apple TV+ has released a new full-length trailer for its upcoming sci-fi thriller Dark Matter. Based on Blake Crouch’s novel and starring Joel Edgerton and Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, the nine-episode series debuts May 8th when its first two episodes will be available to stream.

The show will then continue with episodes released each Wednesday until June 26th.

Dark Matter follows physicist and professor Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor who one night is abducted into an alternate version of his life.

Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

The cast also includes Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley.

Dark Matter is the latest addition to the Apple TV+ library of sci-fi shows which also includes Silo, Foundation, For All Mankind, Invasion, Constellation and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Crouch serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. The series has been produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.