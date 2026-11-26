Classic Doctor Who story Fury from the Deep will get a new LP release on January 29th courtesy of Demon Records, the BBC’s in-house record label.

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First shown in 1968, the story stars Patrick Troughton as the Doctor plus Deborah Watling and Frazer Hines as companions Victoria and Jamie.

The original videotapes were deleted from the BBC’s archives making the audio tracks, presented here with accompanying narration by Hines, the only surviving version of the story.

Synopsis:

Landing just off the North coast of England, the Doctor and his friends find a foam-lined beach and a gas refinery beset by mechanical failures and crew sickness.

Could they be linked to the unusual seaweed that seems to be encroaching everywhere – and can that really be a heartbeat emanating from deep within the gas pipes?

The Doctor, Jamie and Victoria must fight for their lives to prevent a monstrous entity from taking over.

This release will be available on three discs of 140g translucent ‘Weed Creature’ green vinyl, with a superbly illustrated outer cover and inner sleeves, featuring full cast and credits.

Track Listing: