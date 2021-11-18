BBC begins rolling out new look for iPlayer on smart tv platforms

A new look for BBC iPlayer, which updates the app’s design and moves the navigation from the top to the side, is being rolled out to TV platforms from today.

All users will be moved to the revamped look in the coming weeks, but anyone wanting to experience it straight away can switch to iPlayer Beta via the settings option in the iPlayer TV app.

In a blog post, the BBC says: “This is the first of a number of iterative updates from us as we strive to create a better user experience for audiences on web, mobile and TV across BBC iPlayer, and we’ll have plenty more to come in the months ahead.”