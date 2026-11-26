EE has announced a major upgrade to its 5G service within London which uses “advanced” artificial intelligence to continuously optimise how data is transmitted across the mobile network.

Powered by Ericsson’s AI-native Scheduler for Link Adaptation technology, it’s being credited with increasing average download speeds by 26 per cent and improving the spectral efficiency of EE’s network by more than 13 per cent, enabling it to carry more data over existing airwaves.

The upgrade was completed remotely through a software upgrade to EE’s existing network infrastructure, without the need for additional hardware or physical site visits.

Reza Rahnama, MD Mobile Networks at EE owner BT, said: “We’re always working hard to make our network even better for customers. By harnessing the power of AI, we’re delivering faster speeds and a smoother mobile experience for people across London, without the need for new hardware.

“This is another great example of how we’re using cutting-edge innovation to get more from our network, building on EE’s position as the UK’s leading mobile network and ensuring our customers continue to benefit from the very best connectivity.”

Luca Orsini, Head of Ericsson North Europe, added: “BT’s deployment shows how successive software enhancements can improve network performance and spectrum efficiency using infrastructure already in place.”