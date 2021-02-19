For All Mankind imagines a world in which the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centrepiece of America’s hopes and dreams. Image: Apple.

Apple’s subscription video service, Apple TV+, is coming to Google TV devices, starting with the new Chromecast with Google TV.

The service offers a limited range of original films and series, including the space race drama For All Mankind, and the Tom Hanks movie Greyhound.

Apple customers buying a new iPhone or iPad receive a year’s free access to the service, but some analysts have questioned whether significant numbers go on to become paying subscribers.

U.S. Google TV owners can use the Google Assistant to open the Apple TV app or play a programme of movie. Google says these features will roll out globally at a later date.

The Apple TV app is also heading to Google TVs from Sony and TCL and to other Android TV-powered devices “in the coming months.”