Apple TV+ is heading to Sky Q boxes and Sky Glass

For All Mankind is one of Apple TV+’s biggest shows. Image: Apple

Apple TV+ is heading to Sky Q boxes and the recently launched Sky Glass smart tv thanks to a deal between Apple and Sky’s parent company Comcast.

The tie-up will also bring Apple TV+ to Xfinity TV homes in the US and allow both Xfinity and Sky customers to access their pay-TV programming on Apple TV devices. Sky says customers in the UK will benefit from this feature from early next year.

In addition, users of Sky’s Now streaming service in the UK will be able to purchase a subscription through the Now app on any Apple device.

Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive, Sky said: “With the addition of Apple TV+ our customers can now enjoy phenomenal shows like The Morning Show, Trying and Ted Lasso, together with our own award-winning Sky Originals, and the best content and apps from our partners, all on Sky Glass, the streaming TV from Sky, or Sky Q, our market-leading Sky box.”