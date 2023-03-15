Apple TV+ orders new Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey comedy series

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey are reuniting for a new, 10-episode comedy to stream on Apple TV+.

Created by Emmy Award winner David West Read ( “Schitt’s Creek”), who will also serve as executive producer, the new comedy will be produced by Skydance Television.

The untitled comedy is described as “a heartfelt odd couple love story” revolving around the bond between McConaughey and Harrelson whose friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas.

In addition to starring, Harrelson and McConaughey will executive produce alongside Read.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell will serve as executive producers for Skydance Television with Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager.