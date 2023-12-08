Apple TV+ releases first images from conspiracy thriller Constellation

Apple TV+ has released two images from Constellation, an eight-part conspiracy thriller which is set to debut on the service next year.

Starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks, the series follows an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.

Constellation was created and written by Peter Harness (The War of the Worlds, Doctor Who) and also stars James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett, and Barbara Sukowa.

The series will make its global debut with the first three episodes on February 21st followed by one episode weekly until March 27th.

