Apple TV+ releases new look at Billy Crudup’s Hello Tomorrow!

Apple has released an extended look at Hello Tomorrow!, its new series starring Billy Crudup which debuts on Apple TV+ on February 17th.

Set in a retro-future world, the series centres around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares.

Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers, revitalises his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

The cast also includes Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill and Nicholas Podany.