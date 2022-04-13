Apple TV+ releases new trailer for Tehran’s second season

Glenn Close in “Tehran” season two, premiering Friday, May 6, 2022 on Apple TV+. Image: Apple.

Apple TV+ has released a full length trailer for the second season of spy thriller Tehran which returns for its second season on May 6th. Viewers will be able to watch the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday during its eight-episode season through June 17th.

The first season saw Mossad agent Tamar (Niv Sultan) infiltrate Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor. But when her mission fails and she’s trapped in a new life, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone near her in jeopardy.

Season two sees acting legend Glenn Close join the action alongside Sultan and fellow returning cast members Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi.

Apple TV+ is available on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony and Samsung.