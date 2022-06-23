Apple TV+ releases teaser trailer for Five Days at Memorial

Adapted from the book of the same name and hailing from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse, Five Days at Memorial is based on actual events chronicling the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital.

When the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

The series stars Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine (“CHiPs”), and Emmy-award winner Cherry Jones (“Transparent”, “Succession”) and will premiere globally with the first three episodes on August 12th followed by new episodes weekly every Friday through September 16th.