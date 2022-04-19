Apple TV+ releases trailer for new surfing documentary series, Make or Break

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for Make or Break, its new seven-part documentary series that delivers behind-the-scenes access to the world’s best surfers as they battle for the World Title at the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT).

The series, which has been produced by Box to Box Films in partnership with the WSL, has already been renewed for a second season with production underway during the current competition season.

Set to debut globally on April 29th, the first season showcases internationally recognised surfers and features never-before-seen interviews with:

11-time world champion and 56-time career victory winner Kelly Slater

Seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore

Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina

Two-time world champion Tyler Wright

2019 World Champion and Olympic gold medalist Italo Ferreira

2021 Olympian Tatiana Weston-Webb

Other notable surfers featured include Morgan Cibilic, Johanne Defay, Leonardo Fioravanti, Jeremy Flores, John John Florence, Filipe Toledo, Kanoa Igarashi, Matt McGillivray, Isabella Nichols and Jack Robinson.

