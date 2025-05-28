Apple TV+ releases trailer for Taron Egerton’s Smoke

Image: Apple TV

Taron Egerton stars in this trailer for Smoke, his new Apple TV+ series which debuts its first two episodes on June 27th, followed by new episodes weekly.

Egerton plays Dave Gudsen, an arson investigator who begrudgingly teams up with detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett) to stop two arsonists.

Smoke also features Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear, and John Leguizamo.

The series was created and written by Dennis Lehane who also serves executive producer.

Thom Yorke wrote and performed the show’s main title which is available on Apple Music and all streaming platforms now.