Apple adds iPad to Self Service Repair scheme

Apple is expanding its Self Service Repair scheme – which provides users who feel comfortable making their own repairs with genuine Apple parts, troubleshooting sessions, and tools – to include various models of iPad.

From tomorrow this will include displays, batteries, cameras, and external charging ports for iPad Air (M2 and later), iPad Pro (M4), iPad mini (A17 Pro), and iPad (A16).

With the addition of iPad, the Self Service Repair Store now supports 65 Apple products, including the recently released iPhone 16e, MacBook Air, and Mac Studio.

Later this year the scheme will also expand to include Canada which will become the 34th country in which Apple offers Self Service Repair.

“At Apple, our goal is to create the world’s greatest products that last as long as possible,” said Brian Naumann, Apple’s vice president of AppleCare.

“With today’s announcement, we’re excited to expand our repair services to more customers, enabling them to further extend the life of their products — all without compromising safety, security, or privacy.”