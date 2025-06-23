Taron Egerton’s Smoke debuts this week

Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett in Smoke. Image credit: Apple

Taron Egerton’s new drama series Smoke debuts on Apple TV+ this Friday (June 27th) with its first two episodes. New episodes will then be available weekly.

Egerton plays Dave Gudsen, an arson investigator who begrudgingly teams up with detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett) to stop two arsonists.

Joining Egerton and Smollett are Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear, and John Leguizamo.

The series was created and written by Dennis Lehane who also serves executive producer.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, it can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.

