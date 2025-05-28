Captain America: Brave New World now on Disney+ UK

Disney+ subscribers in the UK can now stream Captain America: Brave New World.

Set after the events of the Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America and Harrison Ford as US President Thaddeus Ross.

After meeting the newly elected President, Wilson soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident. In a race against time, he must discover a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.