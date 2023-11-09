Apple TV+ releases trailer for Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s Masters of the Air

Image: Apple

Masters of the Air, the action-packed new series from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, has its first trailer.

The series, which is based on the book by Donald L. Miller, will premiere globally from Friday, January 26th exclusively on Apple TV+.

Starring Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and Nate Mann, the drama follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

“Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II,” said executive producer Gary Goetzman last month.

“Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this ‘singular event in the history of warfare.’

“We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story.”