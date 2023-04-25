Apple TV+ confirms The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy second season

Streaming service Apple TV+ has announced a second season of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, its globe-trotting travel series hosted and executive produced by the Schitt’s Creek star.

Season two follows Levy through Europe as he visits some of the continent’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations, uncovering hidden local gems with new friends and staying in remarkable and unique hotels along the way.

Levy said: “After experiencing season one, I’ve come to realize it’s true what they say about travel broadening the mind — and, I guess my mind could still take some broadening.

“So I’m packing my suitcase once again and looking forward — with a healthy dose of trepidation — to whatever adventures lie in store. Here’s to trying new things — well, within reason.”