Apple TV+ renews Acapulco for fourth season

Comedy series Acapulco has been given a fourth season by Apple TV+, ensuring viewers will find out what happens after the latest run’s tantalising finale.

The series follows lead character Máximo Gallardo at two key stages in his life: in the 1980s when his 20-something (Enrique Arrizon) self takes a job as a cabana boy at the fashionable Las Colinas resort, and in the present day where the now successful businessman (Eugenio Derbez) finds himself reflecting on his formative years at the resort.

Season three, which concluded on June 26th, saw the older Máximo finally return to Las Colinas only to find the resort much diminished from its heyday.

As the season drew to a close Maximo, having caught up with some old faces and confronted the mistakes of his youth, surprised his friends with a plan to restore Las Colinas to its former glory.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and the Tannenbaum Company, the series is inspired by Derbez’s 2017 film How to Be A Latin Lover and has proven to be a big hit with both audiences and critics.

News of its renewal comes hot on the heels of the series becoming this year’s Imagen Award most-nominated series, landing nine nominations in total, including Best Comedy; Best Actor Enrique Arrizon; Best Supporting Actors Damián Alcázar, Carlos Corona and Eugenio Derbez; Best Supporting Actresses Vanessa Bauche, Camila Perez and Regina Reynoso; as well as Best Music Supervision for Film or Television.

In addition to starring in the series, Derbez serves as executive producer on behalf of 3Pas Studios which he co-founded with Ben Odell.

Commenting on the renewal, he said: “I’m incredibly grateful to our amazing partners, the talented cast and crew, and especially the audience, whose love and support have made this journey possible. It’s rare for shows centered on Latino stories to make it this far, and that makes this milestone even more meaningful.

“Representation matters, and continuing to share these vibrant stories on a global stage is something Ben Odell and I are deeply proud of. Thank you for helping us break barriers and celebrate our culture. We can’t wait to dive back into Las Colinas for more fun, laughter and heart with all of you!”

“We are so thankful to Apple and all our partners at Lionsgate for giving us the privilege to do another season of this hopeful, heartfelt, delightful show,” said creator and executive producer Austin Winsberg, and showrunner and executive producer Sam Laybourne.

“Getting to a fourth season only happens when a show has an incredible team of actors, crew members and producers. We couldn’t be more excited to get back to Las Colinas and collaborate again with such a talented, hard-working and kind group of people.”