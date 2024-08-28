U&Yesterday commissions more Canal Boat Diaries

The BBC’s advert-funded factual channel U&Yesterday has commissioned a further series of Canal Boat Diaries.

Originally airing on BBC Four, the show moved channels for its fifth series which aired on U&Yesterday and streaming platform U (previously UKTV Play) earlier this year.

The newly commissioned sixth series will take viewers through Oxfordshire, Hampshire, Berkshire and Wiltshire.

Both U and U&Yesterday are part of UKTV, a fully owned BBC subsidiary which operates a network of advert and subscription funded channels here in the UK alongside the advert funded U and a portfolio of FAST channels.

Presenter Robbie Cumming said: “For me this is going to be about having fun and enjoying my journey as much as possible.

“In May 2025 I will have travelled in my narrowboat home for a full decade. So, to celebrate this I’ll be retracing my very first journey – albeit in reverse and with some rivers and canals I’ve never been on before.

“In the last series I encountered some of the most challenging canals I’ve ever waded through, spent a lot of time down the weed hatch, broke windows, lost equipment, got stuck in locks and dropped my phone in the canal.

“So, who knows what will happen – I’m just hoping for a bit more luck this time!”

Gerald Casey, channel director for U&Yesterday, said: “Canal Boat Diaries has been a real hit with U&Yesterday’s audiences with strong launch numbers across the board, so I’m thrilled that Robbie is filming another series for us.”