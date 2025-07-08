Acapulco season four gets new trailer

A new trailer has been released for the fourth and final season of Acapulco, the hit Apple TV+ comedy which debuts on July 23rd.

The show follows Máximo Gallardo at two key stages in his life: in the 1980s when, as a 20-something (Enrique Arrizon), he takes a job as a cabana boy at the fashionable Las Colinas resort, and in the present day where, as a now successful businessman (Eugenio Derbez), he finds himself reflecting on his formative years at the resort.

Season three saw the older Máximo return the resort for the first time in decades, only to find it shorn of its charm and transformed into a bland, soulless corporate offering.

As the season drew to a close Maximo, having caught up with some old faces and confronted the mistakes of his youth, drew up a plan to restore Las Colinas to its former glory.

Apple has said the new season will serve as a “heartfelt farewell to the beloved series”.

In the present day viewers will see Máximo work tirelessly on his plans for the relaunch while in 1986 a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s “Best Hotels,” prompting his younger self to do whatever it takes to get back on top.