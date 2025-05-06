Apple TV+ to pay one final visit to Acapulco

Eugenio Derbez in “Acapulco,” premiering July 23, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ has confirmed that hit comedy series Acapulco will end with the upcoming fourth season which debuts around the world on July 23rd.

The series follows lead character Máximo Gallardo at two key stages in his life: in the 1980s when his 20-something (Enrique Arrizon) self takes a job as a cabana boy at the fashionable Las Colinas resort, and in the present day where, as a now successful businessman (Eugenio Derbez), he finds himself reflecting on his formative years at the resort.

Season three saw the older Máximo return the resort for the first time in decades, only to find it shorn of its charm and transformed into a bland, soulless corporate offering.

As the season drew to a close Maximo, having caught up with some old faces and confronted the mistakes of his youth, drew up a plan to restore Las Colinas to its former glory.

Apple says the new season will serve as a “heartfelt farewell to the beloved series”.

In the present day viewers will see Máximo work tirelessly on his plans for the relaunch while in 1986 a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s “Best Hotels,” prompting his younger self to do whatever it takes to get back on top.

“These four seasons have been magical,” said Eugenio Derbez who, in addition to starring in the series, serves as executive producer on behalf of 3Pas Studios which he co-founded with fellow exec producer Ben Odell.

“‘Acapulco’ brought joy and heart to audiences around the world, and while saying goodbye is bittersweet, I’m so proud of what we created. From our incredible cast, writers and directors, to the way we celebrated Mexico’s culture, beauty and warmth — it’s been an unforgettable ride.”

Produced by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and the Tannenbaum Company, the series is inspired by Derbez’s 2017 film How to Be A Latin Lover and has proven to be a big hit with both audiences and critics.

Executive producers Austin Winsberg and Sam Laybourne said: “We are so grateful to Eugenio Derbez, Apple, Lionsgate and all of our producing partners for the four amazing seasons we got to do of ‘Acapulco’.

“This show has been a true miracle in the vast TV landscape — a bilingual, feel-good comedy with a predominantly Latin cast.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with this incredible cast, crew and writers every single day. This family that we all created together will be deeply missed.”

Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+, added: “It has been a joy to see audiences around the world embrace the rich characters and storytelling of ‘Acapulco.

“Eugenio, Ben, Austin, Sam, and the entire cast and crew have made Las Colinas one of the most entertaining and heart-filled destinations on television, and after four incredible seasons, we have no doubt that ‘Acapulco’ will continue to be celebrated for its spirit, humor and emotion.”