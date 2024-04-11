Apple TV+ renews Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for second season and confirms multiple spinoffs

Apple TV+ subscribers are getting a second season of Godzilla series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters plus multiple spinoff series based on the franchise.

The streaming service has announced a multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment which has enjoyed huge box office success for its ‘Monsterverse’ cinema saga featuring Godzilla and King Kong.

Taking place after the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.

Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later when Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Season two is executive produced by showrunners and co-creators Chris Black and Matt Fraction, along with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, and Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Jen Roskind. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+, said: “‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt and the incredibly gifted and talented cast and creative team.

“We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise as we expand Legendary’s Monsterverse.”