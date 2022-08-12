Apple TV+ renews Physical for third season

Rose Byrne’s Physical has been renewed for a third season by Apple TV+, the iPad and iPhone maker’s subscription streaming service, just days after the half-hour dramedy series concluded its second season.

Starring and executive produced by Byrne and created, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman, the 80s-set series follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne) as she enters the world of keep fit and takes her first steps in establishing her very own fitness empire.

The series is produced by Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partnership, for Apple TV+.

Weisman said: “I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila’s story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew.

“Rose’s breathtaking, hilarious and brave performance is the North Star on our show’s journey of personal empowerment and transformation in ’80s Southern California in all its synth-pop, sun-baked, spandex-clad glory.

“The feedback we’ve received from audiences who continue to discover and feel seen by Physical is the most deeply gratifying experience of my career and I’m so grateful to our team at Apple and Tomorrow Studios for making this dream a reality.”