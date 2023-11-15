Apple TV+ reveals first look at Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche as Christian Diorand Coco Chanel in The New Look 

Ben Mendelsohn stars in The New Look. Image: Apple TV+



Apple TV+ has unveiled the first images of Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche in its upcoming historical drama The New Look.

Mendelsohn stars as Christian Dior while Binoche plays Coco Chanel in the 10-part series which is set against the Nazi occupation of Paris and centres on the iconic designers and their contemporaries as they navigate the horrors of World War II and launch modern fashion.

Viewers will see the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when the city led the world back to life through. As Dior rises to prominence with his ground-breaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

Juliette Binoche and Emily Mortimer in The New Look. Image: Apple TV+



Joining Mendelsohn and Binoche in the cast are Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang as Spatz.

The series debuts globally with the first three episodes on February 14th 2024 followed by a new episode every Wednesday until April 3rd.

