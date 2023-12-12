Apple TV+ reveals first look at star-studded comedy series Palm Royale

Kristen Wiig stars in Palm Royale premiering March 20, 2024 on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ has released a set of first look images from Palm Royale, its upcoming comedy series starring Emmy and Academy Award nominee Kristen Wiig.

Joining her is Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, Kaia Gerber plus guest appearances from Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett.

Loosely based on the novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel, the series is an underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavours to break into Palm Beach high society.

The ensemble cast also includes Amber Chardae Robinson. Image: Apple TV+

As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?”

The show makes debuts with its first three episodes on March 20th followed by new episodes every week.

Former West Wing star Allison Janney also appears in the series. Image: Apple TV+

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, the service can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.