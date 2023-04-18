Apple TV+ reveals teaser for Prehistoric Planet season two 

Apple TV+ has revealed a new teaser trailer for the second season of Prehistoric Planet, its award-winning natural history series from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit.

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the series is helmed by executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and features an original score by Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve.

The new episodes debut globally on May 22nd with new episodes following daily and promise to transport viewers millions of years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it —in extraordinary detail.

This teaser traverses the globe to a land before our time, using the latest scientific research and stunning visual effects to bring audiences never-before-seen species on-screen, including notable dinosaurs new this season:

Isisaurus – An Indian sauropod (long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur) that made its home in an extreme volcanic region known as the Deccan Traps, laying eggs in volcanic heated terrain.

– An Indian sauropod (long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur) that made its home in an extreme volcanic region known as the Deccan Traps, laying eggs in volcanic heated terrain. Pectinodon – a fierce hunter and fond parent, this bird-like North American feathered dinosaur was part of the troodontid family. A sharp-clawed, long-legged predator, it was an adaptable hunter, its teeth and jaws suggesting that many sorts of small animals would have been on the menu.

Quetzalcoatlus and Hatzegopteryx – The biggest creatures ever to soar the skies, these gargantuan pterosaurs (prehistoric flying reptiles) were the size of a giraffe or small aircraft and are some of “Prehistoric Planet’s” most charismatic characters.

The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Spirit: Untamed”).