Apple TV+ reveals trailer and airdate for Silo

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Silo, its new 10-part series based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, will make its global premiere on May 5th.

The series follows the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, whose mile-deep home protects them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

The ensemble cast includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins.