Apple TV+ reveals trailer for manga-inspired drama Drops of God 

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Drops of God, its multilingual French-Japanese drama adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name, which premieres on April 21st.

Starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita and set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines, the show will debut with its first two episodes followed by a new episode weekly until June 2nd.

Geffrier plays Camille, daughter of Alexandre Léger creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, who she hasn’t seen since her parents separated years before.

On his death, Camille flies to Tokyo where she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection – the greatest collection in the world according to the experts.

But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita).

Biological daughter versus spiritual son: the duel is about to begin. There are three tests to break the tie, all related to wine tasting. The winner will take ownership of Léger’s empire, the loser will leave empty handed.