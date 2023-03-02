Apple TV+ sets airdate for Prehistoric Planet season two 

A second season of Prehistoric Planet, the Apple TV+ natural history series narrated by Sir David Attenborough, will debut on May 22nd with new episodes being released daily.

Produced by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the series is executive produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and features an original score by multiple Oscar winner Hans Zimmer.

“The award-winning first season of ‘Prehistoric Planet’ brought dinosaurs back to life in a way global audiences had never seen before,” said Jay Hunt, Creative Director, Europe, Apple TV+.

“Collaborating with the brilliant Jon Favreau and our fantastic partners at the BBC, we are thrilled that viewers will once again have the opportunity to be immersed in our world as it was 66 million years ago and to experience even more weird and wonderful creatures.”

