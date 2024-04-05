Apple TV+ sets streaming date for Argylle

Apple has confirmed that Matthew Vaughn’s action comedy romance feature film Argylle will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from April 12th.

Directed by Vaughn from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs, the film is an Apple Studios production in association with MARV and recently became available through digital retailers following its cinema run.

The all-star cast includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Richard E. Grant, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Sofia Boutella, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Synopsis:

Elly Conway, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, is the reclusive cat loving author of a series of bestselling espionage novels about the impossibly glamorous secret agent Argylle (Cavill) on a mission to unravel a nefarious spy syndicate.

When Elly, with the help of feline hating real life spy Aidan (Rockwell), discovers that her story mirrors the actions of an actual spy organization, a dangerous game of cat and mouse results.

In order to stay one step ahead of the syndicate’s assassins, while also working to prevent a global crisis, these two unlikely conspirators, accompanied by Alfie the cat, find themselves in an adventure story of their own.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, the service can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.