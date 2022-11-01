Apple TV+ hit Severance now filming season two

Filming is now underway for the second season of Severance, the hit drama series from Apple TV+, creator and writer Dan Erickson and director and executive producer Ben Stiller.

The first series debuted on the streaming service earlier this year, taking viewers into the mysterious world of Lumon Industries where employees undergo a severance procedure which divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

But this daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question when team leader Mark Scout (Adam Scott) finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work and of himself.

The ensemble cast also includes Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken.

Joining them for season two are Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alia Shawkat and Merritt Wever.

The debut season landed 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and took home awards for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Main Title Design.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of ‘Severance,’” said Ben Stiller. “Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!”