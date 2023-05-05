Apple TV+ shares first-look at Idris Elba’s Hijack

Image: Apple

Apple TV+ has released four new images from Idris Elba’s Hijack, a new seven-part real time thriller streaming on the service from June 28th.

The story follows a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight and the authorities on the ground as they scramble for answers.

Elba, who also executive produces, stars as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

He’s joined by Archie Panjabi who co-stars as counter terrorism officer ‘Zahra Gahfoor who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation.

The cast also includes Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles.

