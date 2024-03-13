Apple TV+ signs up new Owen Wilson comedy series

Owen Wilson is to star in a new Apple TV+ comedy series set in the world of golf.

The as yet unnamed 10-episode series will see Wilson play Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago.

After he gets fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store and his wife walks out on him, Pryce hedges his bets entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenomenon.

The series has been created, written and executive produced by Jason Keller (“Ford v Ferrari”).