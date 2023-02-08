Apple TV+ spy thriller Tehran renewed for third season

Niv Sultan stars as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan. Image: Apple.

Apple TV+ has confirmed that its Emmy Award-winning espionage thriller Tehran has been renewed for a third season, with production now underway.

Series lead Niv Sultan will reprise her role as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan alongside returning stars Shaun Toub, and Shila Ommi.

They’ll be joined by Hugh Laurie as South African nuclear inspector Eric Peterson plus Shaun Toub, and Shila Ommi.

Created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, who also serves as co-creator, the series follows Tamar, a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity.

Shaun Toub plays Faraz Kamali in the Apple TV+ series. Image: Apple.

After going rogue at the end of season two and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in season three Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive.

The first two seasons are available to stream on Apple TV+.

