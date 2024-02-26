Apple TV+ subscribers can stream Ridley Scott’s Napoleon from this week 

Image: Apple

Ridley Scott’s epic historical action movie Napoleon arrives on Apple TV+ this week following a highly successful cinema run that resulted in a host of award nominations including at the Oscars and BAFTA film awards.

Directed and produced by Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, the film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader.

The film is billed as “an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. ”

It also captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.

Produced by Apple Studios in conjunction with Scott Free Productions and Sony Pictures, Napoleon will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from March 1st.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, the service can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.