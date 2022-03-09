Apple TV+ to stream Friday night Major League Baseball in 8 countries including the UK

A weekly Friday night Major League Baseball doubleheader is heading to Apple TV+, the tech giant’s paid streaming service, in eight countries including the UK.

Friday Night Baseball will include live pre- and postgame shows and will also be available in the US, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South Korea, with an expansion to additional countries promised “at a later date.”

Apple and MLB will also provide “enhanced” league and team coverage of the league in Apple News, with the ability to watch highlights in the News app.

Fans in the US will also get MLB Big Inning, a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season, while fans in the US and Canada will also have access to a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, and classic games.

Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of Services, said: “Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers — not just in the United States, but in many countries around the world.

“We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season.”

Noah Garden, MLB’s chief revenue officer, commented: “Apple is the ideal partner to bring ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to fans around the world.

“Following milestones like the launch of At Bat on day one of the App Store in 2008 to the integration of Apple technology in ballparks across the country, this robust new game package is the perfect next collaboration in our long history of offering quality and innovative content to our fans.

“With national availability and international reach, MLB on Apple TV+ offers an exciting new platform to fans that allows a wider audience to connect with the game.”