Apple TV+ unveils teaser trailer for The Dynasty: New England Patriots 

Apple TV+ has released a teaser trailer for The Dynasty: New England Patriots, a new 10-part documentary coming to the streaming service in February.

Hailing from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, the series is based on the critically-acclaimed New York Times bestselling book of the same title by author Jeff Benedict.

Through interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, plus league officials and rivals, the series seeks to present the “definitive story” of the team and its achievements.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Hamachek, the series premieres February 16th.