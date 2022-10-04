Apple TV+ unveils trailer for Acapulco season two

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for season two of Acapulco, its critically acclaimed bilingual comedy series which returns on October 21st with the first two episodes available to stream that day, followed by a new episode every Friday.

The ten-part season picks up right on the heels of season one, telling the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (played by Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he scores the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas.

In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo’s guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming the right-hand man of Diane.

Meanwhile, in present day, older Máximo (Derbez) returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he is forced to confront some unfinished business young Máximo left behind.

Joining Derbez are returning stars Arrizon, Fernando Carsa (as Memo), Damián Alcázar (Don Pablo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector) and Carlos Corona (Esteban).

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, the series is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit How to Be A Latin Lover, and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company.