Apple TV+ unveils trailer for new French and English-language thriller Liaison

Apple TV+ has announced that Liaison, its new French and English-language original series starring César Award winner Vincent Cassel and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green, will debut on February 24th.

The new six-episode thriller will then continue with a new episode weekly every Friday through March 31st.

The high-stakes, contemporary thriller stars Cassel and Green as agents – and former lovers – who must work together to combat international cyberattacks threatening the UK while also confronting the buried secrets of their destructive relationship.

The series also stars Peter Mullan, Cesar award winner Gérard Lanvin, Daniel Francis,Stanislas Merhar, Iréne Jacob, Laëtitia Eido, Eriq Ebouaney, Bukky Bakray and Emmy award winnerThierry Frémont.

Created and written by Virginie Brac (“Engrenages”), the series has been directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins (“24”).