Apple unveils star-studded trailer for climate change drama Extrapolations

Apple TV+ has unveiled a new trailer for Extrapolations, its star-studded new drama set in a near future where the effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives.

Hailing from writer, director and producer Scott Z. Burns, the series stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Adarsh Gourav, Indira Varma, Marion Cotillard, and Forest Whitaker.

Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, Extrapolations will debut with its first three episodes on March 17th followed by one new episode every Friday.

Synopsis:

Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population.

Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

How to Watch Apple TV+

Priced at £6.99 per month, the Apple TV+ streaming service is available on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony and Samsung.