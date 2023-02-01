Apple’s MLS Season Pass is now available to order 

Image: Apple.

MLS Season Pass, the new subscription service from Major League Soccer and Apple, is now available worldwide on the Apple TV app ahead of the new season kicking off on February 25th.

Under a ten-year deal between MLS and Apple, the pass will be the exclusive home in more than 100 countries and regions of all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, plus hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games.

Ahead of the season, fans can enjoy a wide variety of free on-demand content including 2023 player profiles, the best league and club highlights from the 2022 season, full replays of classic matches, and documentary-style vignettes.

Once the season kicks off on February 25, MLS Season Pass will feature every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup with consistent match times and no blackouts.

The pass will be available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

Subscriptions cost £14.99 per month during the season or £99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a reduced price of £12.99 per month or £79 per season.